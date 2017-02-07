Sports News
World athletics news: IAAF bans Russia athletes from competing in London World Championships
Six Nations 2017: England's Mike Brown inspired by record-breaking Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic
2017 Six Nations: Mind games continue as Eddie Jones says England will not be intimidated by Wales
IPL 2017 auction: Stokes, Morgan and Ishant in highest category - full list of top base prices
Play
Englands director of cricket and former captain Andrew Strauss speaks on Alastair Cooks retirement, and says they have a long time before the next test match, “to ask the right questions to make sure we get the right person.”
Feb 6, 2017
Andrew Strauss says England has time to choose ‘right’ replacement for Alastair Cook
How to date Eugenie Bouchard: This Tiger Woods fan cracks the exam every man wants to!
Play
Cameroon celebrates fifth African Cup of Nations title after beating Egypt 2-1, triggering wild celebrations in the streets.
Feb 6, 2017
Cameroonians celebrate after Indomitable Lions win African Nations Cup title
Piers Morgan is happy that Alastair Cook stepped down as England captain; Kevin Pietersen to return?
Liverpool fans slam club owner John Henry on Twitter for his tweets ahead of Super Bowl LI
IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Shane Watson praises fellow team mates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
Lady Gaga jump: Shane McMahon, WWE references brought after Gaga's Super Bowl 2017 performance
Arsenal on alert as Alexandre Lacazette says he will leave Lyon in the summer, but clubs will have to pay his £60 million release clause
Play
Manchester United beat Premier League champions Leicester City 3-0 away from home on 5 February, leaving Leicester still searching for their first league win in 2017. United scored twice within two minutes – to take the came out of Leicesters grasp who never looked like scoring, only registering one shot on target for the entire game.
Feb 6, 2017
Manchester United beat Premier League champions Leicester City 3-0
David Beckham emails hacked: Katherine Jenkins hits back at f**king joke comment; emails hiding possible Beckham affairs?
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains