Both teams are heading into the match on the back of crushing defeats

Royal Challengers Bangalore's campaign has not gone according to captain Virat Kohli's plan so far in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League.

The Bangalore-based franchise have one more opportunity to set things right as they take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 29.

When is the IPL 2018 match between RCB and KKR and how to watch it live

The 29th match of IPL 11 between RCB and KKR will start at 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Preview - Bowling woes for both teams

RCB are heading into their home game on the back of a five-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings. Kohli's men came up with a listless bowling display as they were unable to defend a total of 205 on April 25.

The skipper called his team's bowling performance "criminal" but the Kohli's handling of his bowlers left a lot to be desired.

On the other hand, KKR were also let down by their bowling performance in their last game against the Delhi Daredevils on the road Friday, April 27.

The likes of Shivam Mavi (58 for 0), Mitchell Johnson (42 for 0) and Sunil Narine (35 for 0) were taken to the cleaners as Shreyas Iyer-led DD unit posted a mammoth total of 219 before winning the tie by 55 runs.

RCB cannot afford to lose Sunday's match

KKR have suffered two back-to-back defeats and another one Sunday will see them slipping out of the top-four. Dinesh Karthik-led franchise are sitting on the fourth spot with three wins from seven matches.

On the other hand, RCB, who are second from last with four defeats from six matches, cannot afford to lose their home match if they are to keep their chances of reaching the playoffs alive.

Notably, KKR had comfortably outclassed RCB in their early-season meeting at the Eden Gardens after Sunil Narine, who had opened the batting, hit a 19-ball 50.

The hosts will be wary of the threat he poses at the top, especially at Chinnaswamy batsmen are able to clear the boundary ropes at will.

RCB vs KKR: Probable playing XIs

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Mandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini.

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Cameron Delport, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Tom Curran, Vinay Kumar.

IPL 2018 global TV listings and live stream