Neymar suffered a leg injury in February, which has kept him out of competitive action.

He underwent a surgery on his leg last month.

Brazil kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign in Russia on June 18.

Neymar, out with a broken foot since February, will be ready to play at the World Cup in Russia, Brazil's team doctor said.

Rodrigo Lasmar carried out the surgery on the Paris Saint-Germain player, who broke the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot on February 25 during a match against Marseille.

"The expectation is for Neymar to arrive well prepared for the World Cup", Lasmar told Globo Esporte on Friday.

"Our objective is that he recovers as well as possible", Lasmar added.

The doctor said the PSG and Brazil star was recovering "in the best way possible" and within the "planned timeframe", but admitted that Neymar would require intense physical conditioning and training in order for him to be ready to play, having been out of action since the end of February.

"We need to improve his physical condition. Players returning from injury deserve an individual assessment to draw up the best possible strategy for them," Lasmar added.

Neymar had surgery on his broken right foot on March 3, and is currently recovering at his home in Mangaratiba, near Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign with a Group E match on June 18 against Switzerland.