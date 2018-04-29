10-time champion Nadal is facing Tsitsipas for the first time in his career.

The Greek teenager is the youngest to reach Barcelona Open final since Nadal in 2005.

Rafael Nadal will bid for an 11th Barcelona Open title when he takes on Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles final Sunday, April 29.

When is the Barcelona Open 2018 final and how to watch it live in India

The Barcelona Open men's singles final will start at 4 pm local time, 7:30 pm IST, 3 pm BST.

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The match can be watched online on Sony Liv.

Nadal vs Tsitsipas final preview

The world number one headed into the final after crushing fourth seed David Goffin 6-4, 6-0 in an hour and 21 minutes after fending off a stiff fight from the Belgian in the first game.

With Saturday's win, Nadal also became only the fourth man in tennis to register 400 match wins on clay.

Nadal also extended his streak of winning consecutive sets on the red dirt to 42 as he has hardly been troubled in the ongoing clay-court swing of the tour. Notably, the 16-time Grand Slam champion had headed to Barcelona after winning his 11th Monte Carlo Masters title earlier this month.

Tsitsipas is playing with big confidence: Nadal

The Spaniard heads into the final of Barcelona Open, the ATP 500 tournament, as the overwhelming favorite. He has not faced Tsitsipas in the past but the clay-court legend is unwilling to take his 19-year-old opponent lightly.

"Stefanos is a great player. Always the young players have something special and he's playing with big confidence. He's playing so well, so it's going to be a very tough match tomorrow. I need to be ready to play at the highest level possible," Nadal was quoted as saying by ATP's official website Saturday.

While Nadal is bidding for his 77th career title, young Tsitsipas will be featuring his first final match at the ATP tour level Sunday.

In what will be one of the biggest matches of his young career, Tsitsipas will have to deal not just with the ruthlessness of his opponent but also with the nerves.

The world number 63, who plays a one-handed backhand, has had an excellent tournament so far as he has beaten the likes of Dominic Thiem and Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets en route to the final.

Tsitsipas is confident that he will not be overwhelmed by the occasion. He said he would be going out to enjoy his game against Nadal.

"I have watched millions of his matches on clay. I know the way he is playing and, I think, the way he is going to play against me," Tsitsipas said, as quoted by Reuters.

Barcelona Open final global live stream and TV listings

US: Tennis Channel, UK: Sky Sports, South Africa: SuperSport, Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Bulgaria: Mtel, Canada: TSN, RDS.