Clay-court action resumes in Barcelona as the ATP 500 tournament in the Spanish city began Monday, April 23 after an exhilarating week of tennis action in Monte Carlo.

How and when to watch Barcelona Open 2018 online, on TV in India

Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD will provide television coverage of Barcelona Open in India. Live stream will be available on Sony Liv website and mobile application. Daily action starts at 11 am local time, 2:30 pm IST and 10 am BST.

Preview

Rafael Nadal, the 10-time champion, is heading into the tournament as the top seed, days after winning a record-breaking 11th title at Monte Carlo Masters. The world number one's arch-rival Roger Federer will be missing from action as he had chosen to skip the clay-court swing for the second successive year in 2018.

Novak Djokovic accepted a wild card and he has been seeded sixth at the ATP 500 tournament. Notably, the Serb had reached the Round of 16 on his comeback from a wrist injury at Monte Carlo Masters.

Grigor Dimitrov has been seeded second and the young Bulgarian would want to make use of his new-found confidence to go the distance in Barcelona. Meanwhile, third seed Dominic Thiem, who made the semi-final last week, is also in the fray.

Barcelona Open - Men's singles draw

13 out of the last 15 editions of Barcelona Open have been won by Spaniards and Nadal, who is the top seed, will look to add the tally. The 16-time Grand Slam champion will start his campaign against the winner of the first-round match between Andreas Haider-Maurer and Robert Carballes Baena.

Nadal is likely to face Monte Carlo finalist and two-time Barcelona Open champion Kei Nishikori (14) as early as in the third round of the ongoing tournament.

Notably, the 31-year-old had no problems in brushing aside the challenge from the Japanese star in Sunday's final. If Nadal manages to get past Nishikori, a quarter-final outing against Djokovic is on the cards.

Fourth seed David Goffin, ninth seed Hyeong Chung and eigth seed Roberto Bautista Agut are other big names in the first half of the draw.

Second seed Dimitrov, who headlines the second half, will start his campaign against the winner of the first-round match between Giles Simon and Ilya Ivashka.

Meanwhile, Thiem, who lost last year's final to Nadal, is likely to face former champion Fernando Verdasco in the third round.

Quarter-finals prediction - Barcelona Open 2018

Rafael Nadal [1] vs Novak Djokovic [6]

David Goffin [4] vs Roberto Bautista Agut [8]

Albert Ramos-Vinolas [10] vs Dominic Thiem [3]

Grigor Dimitrov [2] vs Pablo Carreno Busta [8]

Barcelona Open global live stream and TV schedule

US: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: Astro Supersport

Bulgaria: Mtel

Canada: TSN, RDS