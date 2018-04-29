Sunrisers defeated Royals by nine wickets in their early-season meeting.

The visiting team needs a win to top the table Sunday.

Royals are heading into the match after a six-day break.

Rajasthan Royals are no strangers to Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling mastery as Ajinkya Rahane's men were handed a nine-wicket thrashing in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season opener after being restricted to just 125 in Hyderabad.

RR vs SRH - Preview

The two teams are meeting after 20 days Sunday, April 29 and SRH's reputation as team outshines oppositions with their bowling unit has only improved.

Kane Williamson's men have been without the likes of their key fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Billy Stanlake but that has not stopped them from derailing opposition.

The former champions have successfully defended scores of 118 and 132 in their last two outings against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, respectively.

The likes of Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, and Sandeep Sharma have taken responsibility while Afghanistan star Rashid Khan has resumed bamboozling batsmen with his leg-spin after a few ordinary outings.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is adding balance to the bowling attack by picking key wickets in the middle for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Williamson though would want his batsmen to take more responsibility and put some runs on the board against the Royals today. The New Zealand skipper will be happy to bat if he wins the toss on what is expected to be a hot and humid afternoon in Jaipur.

Jofra Archer adds firepower to RR unit

On the other hand, Rahane's men are heading into Sunday's afternoon match after a seven-day break. Notably, the hosts had outclassed Mumbai Indians in their last home game by three wickets Sunday, April 22.

Jofra Archer made a stunning IPL debut for the Royals last week as he scalped three wickets with his express pace and subtle variations against the MI. The all-rounder's presence in the line-up provides the additional firepower to the home side.

Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes, who are in good form with the bat, will be key to the Royals' chances against the well-oiled SRH bowling line-up.

A win Sunday will help the Royals, who are placed fifth with six points from as many games, get back into the top-four. On the other hand, the visitors, placed second, will be looking for a table-topping win.

RR vs SRH - Probable playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Heinrich Klassen, Jos Buttler (wk), Jofra Archer, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

