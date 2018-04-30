Chennai Super Kings have a 11-5 head-to-head record against Delhi Daredevils.

The two teams are meeting for the first time in the ongoing IPL season.

CSK need a win to return to the top of the points table.

Chennai Super Kings host wooden spooners Delhi Daredevils in the 30th match of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Monday, April 30.

When is CSK vs DD and how to watch the IPL 2018 match on TV, online

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Hotstar.

IPL 2018 match preview

CSK have had only a day's gap to hit the refresh button following their crushing eight-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in Pune on Saturday, April 28.

Despite posting 169 on what seemed a two-paced wicket, CSK were unable to stop Rohit Sharma's men from collecting two points due to their lackluster bowling performance.

MS Dhoni's men haven't impressed with their bowling performances so far as their batsmen have been winning them matches so far.

Will David Willey make CSK debut?

CSK suffered a blow Saturday when their new-ball bowler Deepak Chahar walked off with a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old swing bowler will be out for at least two weeks and the Chennai-based franchise need to find replacements.

With Sam Billings struggling in the middle order, CSK might as well be tempted to include pace-bowling all-rounder David Willey.

The Lions grinding at the nets determined to get back to winning ways this evening. #whistlepodu #CSKvDD #Yellove :lion_face::yellow_heart: pic.twitter.com/rRAPOyMXr4 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 30, 2018

It will be important for CSK, who are sitting on the second spot with 10 points from seven games, to avoid a defeat Monday as it could lead to a loss of momentum.

Confident Daredevils eye another win

On the other hand, the Daredevils will be hoping to clinch two points in Pune. The eight-placed team clinched a crucial win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, April 27.

Newly-appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer, who had replaced Gautam Gambhir, led from the front with the bat as the Daredevils posted a mammoth 219 on the board. U-19 World Cup-winning India captain Prithvi Shaw also scored his maiden IPL half-century to add to KKR's woes.

While DD will look to exercise its batting might over CSK, the likes of pacers Trent Boult, Liam Plunkett and Avesh Khan, who impressed against KKR, will be key to the visitors' chances.

Probable playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shane Watson, David Willey, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, KM Asif.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer ©, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan.

CSK vs DD: Global TV listings and live stream