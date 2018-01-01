Sports News

Roger Federer becomes oldest world no.1 in history

Roger Federer added yet another record to his vast collection when he officially returned to world number one as the latest ATP rankings were released on 19 February. The 36-year-old beat Andre Agassis record as the most senior player to reach the summit of the sport. 20 days ago
