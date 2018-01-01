Sports News
Who is Rashid Khan? Shahid Afridi fan breaks ICC record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Don Bradman
Shikhar Dhawan is missing wife Aesha a lot in South Africa, and these photos show why
Pakistan Super League 2018 live stream: PSL full schedule, date, time and TV listings
A brawl broke out between two football fans at the the Turin Derby in the city of Torino in northern Italy on February 18.
20 days ago
Fight breaks out at football derby in Italy
Roger Federer added yet another record to his vast collection when he officially returned to world number one as the latest ATP rankings were released on 19 February. The 36-year-old beat Andre Agassis record as the most senior player to reach the summit of the sport.
20 days ago
Roger Federer becomes oldest world no.1 in history
Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Zaryab ends his life: Twitterati express shock
22-year-old Gabriella wore an elegant deep blue dress during her performance in winter olympics towards a silver medal with partner Guillaume Cizeron.
20 days ago
2018 Winter Olympics: Gabriella Papadakis creates personal ice dancing record at PyeongChang
Indian newspaper fails to differentiate between Hulk Hogan and his look-alike, joins fake news bandwagon
Will Shahid Afridi play international cricket again? Pakistan star reveals details
WWE's Japanese sensation Asuka a.k.a. Kanako Urai is the first ever winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match and is still undefeated in the ring.
20 days ago
Wardrobe malfunction at WWE: Asuka suffers nip slip during Monday Night Raw [Video]
Exclusive: MS Dhoni can become specialist wicketkeeping coach in future, says former India stumper
Punjab National Bank Fraud: Will brand ambassador Virat Kohli cancel his contract? Read details
Kai Rooney kissing lil bro Cass Mac is the cutest photo ever shared by Wayne or Coleen
Video: Brazil football match turns into street fight, referee shows 10 red cards
