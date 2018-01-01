Sports News
R Sridhar, the fielding coach, also said Dhoni is the "best gloveman" when it comes to keeping for spinners.
27 days ago
Research paper on MS Dhoni's wicket keeping style? Here are Indian fielding coach's comments on 'The Mahi Way'
English football club managers and players offer their thoughts ahead of what could be a tough Champions League.
28 days ago
English clubs prepare for tough Champions League ties
Watson also said he is excited about playing under "the great" MS Dhoni in the upcoming edition of India's cash-rich league.
28 days ago
IPL 2018: Here's why Shane Watson feels 'strange' about playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
One of the most anticipated matches takes place this week at the Santiago Bernabeu between Real Madrid and Paris St Germain.
28 days ago
Champions League live streaming India: Feb 2018 fixtures, match dates, times and TV info
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player racially abused in South Africa-India ODI [Video]
Will Virat Kohli drop India's 'next Kapil Dev' Hardik Pandya? Twitter users poke fun at all-rounder
Rotterdam Open 2018: Tennis live stream, TV listings, schedule and Roger Federer draw
The Brazilian beauty turned the heat further during the already sunny and bright Rio Carnival. Check out the hot photos!
28 days ago
Rio Carnival 2018: Neymar's girlfriend Bruna Marquezine sizzles in barely-there costume [Photos]
While Dhoni eyes a major landmark of his ODI career, Kohli, Kuldeep and Chahal could break some records as well when the two teams meet on Tuesday, February 13 in Port Elizabeth.
28 days ago
5th ODI: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and wrist spinners eye records in Port Elizabeth
IPL 2018: Pakistan-born Hong Kong cricketer Nizakat Khan might be a big miss for teams
Ravindra Jadeja banks on CSK captain MS Dhoni's promise to launch limited-overs return
Elli AvrRam on link-up rumours with Hardik Pandya: Let them be curious, why do I need to clarify anything?
Luger Shiva Keshavan finishes 34th in sixth and final Winter Olympic campaign at Pyeongchang
The former South Africa captain seems to be impressed with the "combination and variety" in the current Indian ODI team. Read on for more.
29 days ago
Virat Kohli's men will be the team to beat at 2019 World Cup, says this former South Africa captain
