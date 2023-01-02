It was on December 30 that Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a car crash, while he was traveling from Delhi to Roorkee. Visuals of the crash indicated that Pant's car hit a divider before catching fire.

Pant suffered major injuries due to the crash, and he is now recovering.

Following the accident, the cricketer was taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre and he was later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun

Medical reports suggest that Pant suffered injuries on forehead and a ligament tear on the knee. The cricketer also has injuries on his right wrist, ankle, and toe and abrasion injuries on his back.

Meanwhile, legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has shared his views regarding the crash, and has given a bit of advice to young cricketers like Pant.

According to Kapil Dev, Pant can easily afford a driver, and it is not recommended to drive alone during the night.

Earlier, Pant had admitted that he was sleepy during the time of the crash, while media reports claim that he lost the control of the car while trying to avoid a pothole.

"This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn't even let me touch the motorbike. I'm just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe," Kapil Dev told ABP News.



Kapil Dev added: "Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don't have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it's natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself."