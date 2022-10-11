Mental health is one of the most important topics of discussion among people across all fields Be it sports, entertainment, or corporate, mental health is a matter of concern.

On World Mental Health Day, several people from different walks of life spoke about the need to address mental illness, there were open forums and discussions held so that people come out and open and talk about the illness.

Many people in urban and rural areas are aware of mental illness but shy away from addressing it. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone expanded the rural outreach of her 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' for those experiencing mental illness. She was in Tamil Nadu to create awareness about the same.

On the other hand, all-time legend cricketer and 1983's World Cup captain Kapil Dev was also seen addressing mental health issues, however, the legendary cricketer spoke the other way round he referred, to 'pressure' and 'depression', and as American words. Following the comments by Kapil Dev netizens on social media thrashed, few irked fans even called his statements 'disappointing.'

In a video that has gone viral, addressing the media, Kapil can be seen talking about mental illness. He said, I hear a lot of times on TV these days, there's a lot of pressure, (we)play the IPL, so there's so much pressure. Then I only say one thing - don't play. What is pressure? If a player has passion, there will be no pressure. I can't understand these American woods like pressure, and depression. I don't understand these. I'm a farmer and we played to enjoy, and there can't be any pressure in enjoyment.

Furthermore, he added, "I went to a school once and the students said 'there is a lot of pressure'... (So I said) You people study in air-conditioned schools, your parents pay the fees, teachers cannot beat you up, and you feel pressure? Ask me what pressure was all about during our time. Teachers used to beat us up first and then ask us where we had gone... Students need to convert this into pleasure and fun; pressure is a very wrong word."

Take a look at the video below:

As soon as his video clip went viral, comedian Danish Sait took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Ramamurthy uncle fully agrees with Kapil sir. You kids will never understand our old-school values."

A user quoted tweeted his comment and said, "Very sad that a wonderful cricketer and gentleman like Kapil Dev is so clueless. Pressure in academics and workplace is real. Depression is real. A walk will not help but not brushing under the carpet, empathy and therapy will help. Hitting kids isn't funny and is NEVER okay!"

This is yet again childish and immature from Kapil Dev..?‍♂️?‍♂️



If you don't know what's Pressure, Depression and Anxiety, stfu and don't behave like an absolute boor ffs...!! ??? https://t.co/JIVV6OjcVt — ??????? ???????? (@SaurabhTripathS) October 9, 2022

Another user, "Really disappointed to see Kapil Dev mock mental health. He thinks"depression" is an American word & today's kids have no basis to feel any "pressure" because "they study in AC classrooms."

Absolutely brilliant. Exposes the tragedy of @therealkapildev trivialising mental health- because he can. And nobody dares to tell him not to https://t.co/lEMaiQIyw2 — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) October 10, 2022

Furthermore, criticising Dev's comments, Soumitra Pathare, a psychiatrist, tweeted, "I have the utmost respect for Kapil Dev. He defined my generation. But people should stick to things they know about. I won't comment on cricket. Likewise, he should stick to cricket. The most charitable thing I can say is Paaji is getting old."