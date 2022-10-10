Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about her mental illness. In 2015, she openly spoke about her battle with depression and since then she has been taking a keen interest in talking about the well-being of people's mental health not just in urban areas but also in rural parts of the country.

Today on World Mental Health Day, Deepika Padukone, is in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, to expand her mental health foundation Live Love Laugh's rural community with her sister Anisha and mother, Ujjala Padukone.

Taking to her Instagram she shared a series of pictures and captioned it, "Since our inception, we have been relentless in our efforts to improve the lives of those experiencing mental illness, as well as the lives of their caregivers. Expanding our rural outreach program to Tamil Nadu is one more important step towards making mental health care accessible and affordable for all."

What is Deepika Padukone's LLL foundation?

Arising from her personal journey with anxiety and depression, LiveLoveLaugh (LLL) which was founded in 2015 by actor Deepika Padukone. The Foundation combines knowledge and domain expertise to create awareness about mental health, reduce stigma associated with mental illness, and provide credible mental health resources.

Deepika Padukone on battling depression

During an interview with NDTV, Deepika opened up about battling depression and shared how her mother helped her get the appropriate treatment. She said, "It is extremely crucial. Even in my personal journey, the role of the caregiver has been extremely important that's why my mother is here, that's why my sister has been so passionately part of this cause for many years and also therefore when I hear the stories of the caregivers, I understand how equally important that is as well, and the emotional well-being of the caregiver is as important as the emotional well-being of the person experiencing mental illness."

Furthermore, she added, "In my own case, for example, had my mother and the caregiver not identified my symptoms, in my moment of vulnerability, had she not had the presence of mind to tell me to or help me reach out to the professionals, I don't know what state I would be in today. Ensuring, I was regular with my treatment, with my consultations with the doctors, of course, it takes a toll on the caregiver as well and that's not something new. I think caregivers in general, whether it is mental illness or any other form of illness, it takes a toll on the caregiver.

On World Mental Health day, let's take a look at the alarming signs and symptoms of Depression that can be battled within a given period of time.

What is depression?

As per Mayo Clinic org, Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest. It affects how you feel, think and behave and can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems. You may have trouble doing normal day-to-day activities, and sometimes you may feel as if life isn't worth living.

Symptoms

The symptoms of Depression may vary from person to person. Feelings of sadness, tearfulness, emptiness or hopelessness, Angry outbursts, irritability or frustration, Loss of interest in most or all normal activities, Sleep disturbances, Tiredness and lack of energy, Reduced appetite and weight loss or increased cravings for food and weight gain, Anxiety, Unexplained physical problems, such as back pain or headaches, are some of the symptoms that can be alarming.

Treatment

Depression requires long-term treatment. Most people with depression feel better with medication, psychotherapy or both.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which is scheduled for January 25 release. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter and the official Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern, starring Amitabh Bachchan.