Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today, October 11. His birthday is no less than a festival. , just like every year, thousands of fans gathered outside his bungalow Jalsa in Mumbai at midnight (October 11) to wish the superstar.

During the last two years, owing to the pandemic Mr Bachchan would not come out on the same day to greet his fans. However last night, Big B had a sweet surprise for his fans. The actor came out of his bungalow at midnight and waved to his fans who were eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of his.

Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans with folded hands

Members of Amitabh Bachchan's fan club ABEFTEAM (Amitabh Bachchan Extended Family Team) had lit up the nearby areas surrounding his bungalow Jalsa with lights, posters/banners. Before midnight, the fans gathered outside Big B's bungalow to wish the actor. To everyone's surprise, Amitabh Bachchan stepped out of his bungalow along with daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli. Amitabh was greeting his fans by waving at them. He also humbly thanked everyone with folded hands.

Take a look at the video

Big B's birthday has just begun and wishes have been pouring in from across the globe. Fans and friends from the fraternity have taken to social media to wish the actor. Making his special day even more memorable, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wished Big B his birthday.

PM Modi wrote: A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India's most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan.

Big B's granddaughter Navya shared a beautiful throwback picture and wished his dadu his birthday.

Celebrities who wished Big B are Chunkey Panday, Ananya Panday, Divya Dutta, Ajay Devgn and many more.

Ananya Panday shared a reel for the actor. The video gives glimpses of Amitabh's famous movie, Amar Akbar Anthony, playing in cinemas along with her posing with her father, Chunky Panday near Amitabh's poster.

Along with the video, the actress wrote, "@amitabhbachchan sir HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEGEND I got to watch 'Amar Akbar Anthony' in theatres in 2022 with my Papa who had seen it 20 times in theatres when it released in 1977 we got to experience the film with the best @azmishabana18 ji watching the film with us (you can hear someone screaming - woh ladki idhar hai - when she comes on screen ) We miss you, it was magical seeing you on screen Rishi ji, Vinod ji & Parveen ji love you @neetu54 ji I can't even begin to describe the feeling of watching this film in cinemas a houseful theatre - everyone cheering, whistling, dancing, singing, mouthing dialogues and celebrating the magic that is Amit Ji and the movies thank you for this unforgettable experience."

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a poster of the birthday boy on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan". She also added the hashtag, "#Legend #Inspiration".

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Goodbye, which was released in theatres last week.