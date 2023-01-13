Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's wedding is one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings. In the last few months, rumours have been rife that the couple will finally take their relationship to the next level. And if reports are to be believed

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, is reportedly all set to tie the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul this month.

Reportedly, the couple will get married on January 23 and their pre-wedding festivities will begin on January 21 in Khandala.

Athiya-KL Rahul wedding date

Athiya and KL Rahul will reportedly marry on January 23 in Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow with family members and close friends. According to the India Today report, both families are super excited about the grand ceremony and the preparations have begun in full swing.

Wedding guest list

Reports suggest that Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, M S Dhoni, and Virat Kholi are expected to attend the couple's wedding. Some more well-known names from the film fraternity and cricketing industry will attend the big fat wedding of Athiya and KL Rahul.

Guests to stay in a five-star hotel

As per reports in Hindustan Times, guests will stay at a five-star property near the venue and not at Jahaan.

Wedding outfits

As per reports in Hindustan Time, the bride and groom are all set to look ethereal as they embark on a new journey, celebrity stylist Ami Patel will style the to-be bride, while the groom will be taken care of by stylist Rahul Vijay.

About Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul relationship

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship official at Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap's premiere. It was later alleged that the couple had been together since February 2019.