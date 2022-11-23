The wedding season is here. Famous Bollywood celebrities are all set to tie the knot in the coming months. Hansika Motwani is the latest celebrity to tie the knot with businessman beau Sohael Kathuriya, and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Reportedly Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are also set to tie the knot in December 2022. Joining the list of celebrities who will soon get married is the actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul. Their big fat wedding has been the talk of the town.

All you need to know KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's big fat wedding

The couple often indulges in social media PDA. Although the couple has been dating for a long time now, they have always kept their relationship under wraps. But for all the fans waiting for their wedding announcement, here is some good news for all, as the couple are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

As reported in Pinkvilla, "While the exact date has been under wraps, it will definitely be in January & the couple is looking forward to a traditional wedding, The couple had visited the Khandala bungalow recently. The couple will tie the knot at Suniel Shetty's house in Khandala and they have ditched the plush city hotels and the five-star resorts for an intimate ceremony. In fact, soon-to-be- bride and groom have also zeroed down on the outfit for the d-day."

Earlier in July, Athiya and Rahul's marriage rumours had surfaced online, and the actress refuted the rumours by sharing a hilarious post on social media. She wrote, "I hope I'm invited to the wedding that's taking place in 3 months, Lol." Now, it seems the time has come and they are set to tie the knot.

Times when Athiya and Rahul gave us major couple goals

Recently during the T20 World cup, Athiya Shetty was spotted with her boyfriend KL Rahul and team India. An image of the cricketer and the actress having dinner at the British Raj restaurant in Adelaide along with the Indian cricket team had gone viral.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for the last three years. The couple's relationship came to light when KL Rahul attended a screening of her brother Ahan Shetty's maiden film Tadap.