Indian cricket fanatics are disheartened after India lost to England in the T20 World Cup semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. England chased 169 in 16 overs without losing a wicket, with a powerful run-chase team England has now entered the T20 World Cup final, whereas the Indian cricket team has put on yet another lacklustre performance. More than the loss against England, desi cricket fans are unhappy with the performance of the opening pair of KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma, which lasted only 10 balls. While KL Rahul played only 5 balls. The batter walked back to the dugout with a score of 5 as India was 9/1 in 1.4 Overs.

Seeing the Indian opener getting dismissed early, cricket fans did not go easy on KL Rahul. In no time, the batter was brutally trolled on Indian Twitter. Some of them even targeted his relationship with actress Athiya Shetty, and some called him as "biggest disappointment."

Fans troll KL Rahul for his poor performance

A fan has appealed to BCCI to remove KL Rahul from the team, the agitated fan wrote, "We fans demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from every Indian squad. As fans, we have suffered enough because of him opening the batting for our lovely Indian team. How many times do we have to suffer?"

Most angry fans commented on KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's loved-up picture shared by the cricketer, a user mentioned, "You are good only for this. Please retire from all forms of cricket and spare the Indian team. You are good for nothing."

It is not just Rahul who is facing the wrath of the netizens. His actress-girlfriend Athiya Shetty is also getting brutally trolled.

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "The only achievement of KL rahul is to date sunil shetty daughter Athiya Shetty."

"#KLRahul batting is the same as #AthiyaShetty acting," mentioned a user.

KL Rahul : Biggest fraud of Indian cricket?

We need new opener now

We fans demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from every indian squad. As fans we have suffered enough because of him opening the batting for our lovely Indian team. How many times we have to suffer?

How many times we have to suffer?



Team India squad

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England team squad

Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

It's England vs Pakistan on Sunday

Team England qualifies for finals with Pakistan after defeating India