Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is one of the fittest sportsmen we know. He is regarded as the fastest runner in the world of cricket. Virat is known for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and strict diet. Be it any weather condition Virat is in beast mode and always manages to perform his best.

On Sunday, India clinched a victory against Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. However, during the match fans witnessed a rather shocking moment when Kohli was seen panting and struggling to catch his breath while he was batting the first innings of the match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The video of Kohli holding his chest, and catching his breath while batting in yesterday's match has gone viral.

The incident took place in the seventh over of the first innings when Kohli was batting alongside KL Rahul. Virat took three runs before he looked down toward the pitch to catch his breath and even held his chest. After taking a deep breath, Kohli hit the ball in the same area and added a couple of runs to India's tally.

Fans get concerned for Virat Kohli's health after they see him catching his breath.

A fan wrote, "Hope it was just a little short of breath and nothing else and hope he is as healthy as ever."

Another one said," Yaar virat ek baar checkup karwa Lena please."

Sunil Gavaskar explains Virat's condition

Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar explained the events while commentating on the match.

While on-air Gavaskar said, "He is such a quick runner between the wicket. Always looking for the extra run. You could see that the moment he played it, he knew where the fielder was, and knew the power that he had. And so, the second was always going to be on. Just giving himself a little bit of a breath."