Power couple Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma often share pictures and videos from their day-to-day life on their social media. Recently, Virat Kohli turned 34 and wifey-actress Anushka Sharma shared a carousel post wishing her dearest hubby. And today the actress shared a video of a new advert that features the couple.

Anushka Sharma's birthday surprise for Virat Kohli gets ruined after she fell on the floor along with the cake.

The ad film shows Anushka Sharma preparing for a midnight birthday celebration for her husband Virat. However, things for a toss when Anushka is unable to open the drawer to take out the knife. Holding the cake with one hand, Anushka is seen fidgeting with the drawer that is stuck. The actress falls on the floor along with the cake, with the drawer handle in her hand. The cake is spoilt and she is just left with the Happy Birthday cake topper. Seeing the chaos in the kitchen Virat rushes to see Anushka with a broom in hand suspecting thieves and sees his wife lying on the floor with cake.

Here's how the cricketer reacted

Viruksha fans widely appreciated the funny ad film.

A user wrote, "This cute video made my whole freaking day." While the other one mentioned,"awww this ad is so cute."

Anushka Sharma's perfect birthday wish for hubby Virat

Anushka shared pictures of Virat on his 34th birthday on Saturday. She captioned the post as: "It's your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post Love you in every state and form and way @virat.kohli."

Virat Kohli thanked fans for wishing him on his special day

Virat thanked his fans on social media. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Blessed to receive all your love. Thank you for your warm wishes."

Blessed to receive all your love. Thank you for your warm wishes. ❤️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 6, 2022

Virat Kohli is currently at Melbourne Cricket Stadium, where he is playing against Zimbabwe. India skipper Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bat first in the game.

Indian cricket team playing today are:

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.