Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot is getting mixed responses from the audience. Some are loving the horror-comedy, while some believe that the film is just a one-time watch. Nevertheless, the film is laced with humour and spoofs of other Bollywood films that have left audiences in splits.

Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot has joked about Mirzapur, Fukrey, Brahmastra and Gadar in some scenes. However, fans are loving Katrina Kaif's film for giving it back to Ranbir-Alia starrer Brahmastra. Netizens are calling it the best revenge.

Brahmastra features Isha and Shiva dancing to Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli song

The ones who have already watched Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, must be aware of a particular sequence where Isha and Shiva apparently mocked Katrina Kaif's dance of Chikni Chameli from Agneepath in a scene in Brahmastra..

Perfect revenge

Brahmastra's dialogues were termed immature by many when the film was released. Cinephiles trolled the makers of the film for having Amitabh Bachchan aka Guruji's secret hideout location on google maps. The Astra button in the film Bramhastra was also one of the major talk points. Similarly, Phone Bhoot joked about certain instances from Ranbir-Alia's film.

A social media user stated that Phone Bhoot featured jokes along the same lines. The netizen wrote, "Not the cast of #PhoneBhoot going to a secret hideout of the antagonist and saying: 'AATMARAM KI JAGAH KO KAISE DHOONDE, YEH TOH GOOGLE MAPS PE BHI NAHI HAI'capturing his weapon and saying: 'ASTRA HAI TOH BUTTON TOH HOGA."

Not the cast of #PhoneBhoot going to a secret hidout of the antagonist and saying:



'AATMARAM KI JAGAH KO KAISE DHOONDE, YEH TOH GOOGLE MAPS PE BHI NAHI HAI'



or capturing his weapon and saying:



'ASTRA HAI TOH BUTTON TOH HOGA'



??????? — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 4, 2022

A user replied to the netizen's tweet, "This is called an indirect friendly roast of an ex-boyfriend. Giving a reference to his movie. Wow Katrina."

Another user wrote, "He did that too with chikni chameli in bramhastra".

The third one mentioned, "Bhai yehlog #Brahmastra k movie release hone k baad dialogues ko re-dub kiye h kya."

Bramashtra is streaming on OTT

Meanwhile, Bramhastra is streaming on Disney + Hotstar and PhoneBhoot is running successfully in theatres. Katrina starrer film clashes with Janhvi Kapoor's Mili and Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL.

For the unversed, Bramhastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are blessed with a baby girl today i.e November 6, 2022.