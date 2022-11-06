Bollywood couple, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now parents. The adorable couple welcomed their first baby on Sunday at HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. Newly minted mommy Alia Bhatt took her Instagram stories and announced the news with her fans.

Alia and Ranbir welcome their first child baby girl

Today, November 6, Alia was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai for her delivery. And several reports state that Alia ad Ranbir is now parents to a healthy baby girl.

The actress was spotted at the Ambani Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, at 7.30 am today. Paparazzo has shared several videos and pictures of Alia along with her family.

Meanwhile, last month, Alia Bhatt celebrated her baby shower with her family,

Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mom, Soni Razdan was by Alia's side today morning when she was taken to the hospital.

Fans rejoice as Ranbir and Alia embrace motherhood.

One fan wrote, "Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl. Congratulations to the couple." Sharing Alia's picture, a fan tweeted, "This baby girl is a mom to a baby girl."

Fans have gathered outside the hospital in the hope to catch a glimpse of Alia and Ranbir's baby.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exchanged wedding vows on April 14, 2022. The couple got married at their home, Vastu, in Bandra.