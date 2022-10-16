Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday are new on-screen pair netizens are talking about. The couple is seen in a romantic ad film for a men's ethnic clothing brand. The ad film shows the couple talking about getting married soon. The entire conversation happens in their head without them speaking to each other. Ranbir and Ananya only romantically look at each other while having romantic conversations in mind.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday's romantic pair for an advert gets a mixed response

The ad film was shared by various fan clubs of Ranbir and Ananya on their social media. Some loved their on-screen chemistry while others pointed out that Ananya Panday and Ranbir's glaring age difference was a major mismatch on-screen.

A user wrote, "Woho I just loved this video ..so.so sweet and beautiful." Another mentioned, "Please someone cast them in a movie, they both are looking good." The third one mentioned, "Ranbir mein kuch toh baat hai even @ananyapanday ki acting sudhar gayi rk ke saath."

The advert was also shared by Reddit users and the Redditors weren't pleased with the romantic pairing of the couple. Most of them believed that Ananya looked like Ranbir Kapoor's sister.

A user wrote, "Woh chhoti bachi hai, especially compared to Ranbir." Another one wrote, "I can't get over the glaring age difference between them. The third one was of the opinion, "I know! Why would they agree to this? She looks like his younger sister. They could've gone for that narrative if they absolutely wanted these two."

Meanwhile, Tasva is a men's Indian wear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion & retail and Tarun Tahiliani. Ranbir Kapoor & Ananya Panday have been roped in as brand ambassadors for the festive campaign.

Work-wise

On the work front, Ranbir's upcoming films jects include a romantic film with Shraddha Kapoor and an action thriller by Sandeep Reddy Vanga titled Animal.

Ananya has just wrapped up the schedule for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.