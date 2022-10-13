Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Karva Chauth today. The couple shared the first pictures from their Karva Chauth festivities on social media and it's all heart. The adorable duo celebrated the festival with Vicky's parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kausha.

Pehla Karva Chauth: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account and shared adorable photos from Karva Chauth festivities with Vicky Kaushal and her family.

For the auspicious occasion, Katrina looked no less than a new bride, she wore a beautiful pink saree and accessorised it with Jhumkas, red bangles and wore the traditional Mangalsutra. She also applied a red sindoor on her forehead. Needless to say, Katrina looked absolutely stunning. On the other hand, Vicky opted for an off-white Kurta-pyjama.

She captioned the "Pehla Karwa Chauth." Soon after she shared the post, celebrities complimented the couple and dropped heart emojis.

Mini Mathur wrote, "Soooooo lovely." While Sharvari Wagh, whom Sunny Kaushal is dating dropped two heart emojis on VicKat's gorgeous pictures.

Vicky also shared similar pictures on his Instagram account. In one image, we can see Vicky holding Katrina's hand lovingly. He captioned the series of images as 'Happy Karva Chauth'

Take a look

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina married in December last year at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district in their family and close friends. The couple will soon be celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Vicky will star in Laxman Utekar's next co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur.