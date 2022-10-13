Bollywood couple and renowned actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple along with their family are often snapped in and around the city. On Wednesday evening, Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor and mom Neetu Kapoor were papped in Mumbai after dinner.

The trio looked made for a picture-perfect family! However, RanAlia's fans weren't happy seeing Ranbir holding just Neetu Kapoor's hand, leaving pregnant Alia Bhatt walking ahead of them.

Here's what happened!

Right after the dinner, while coming out of the restaurant Neetu held onto Ranbir's arm and Alia was walking ahead of the two. Alia got down the stairs, Neetu told Ranbir to hold onto her and he did the same. Alia was all smiles and was heard saying, 'I am fine.'

Fans of Ranbir and Alia flocked to the paparazzo's social media accounts and started to school and troll Ranbir for holding mom Neetu's hand over pregnant wife Alia Bhatt's hand.

One also wrote, "Mamas boy holding his mom's hand not his pregnant wife."

Another one commented on the video, "How sweet Ranbir left his mom's arm to hold Alias. Neetu even told him to. They were all laughing about it." Another commented, "The way Neetu Ji told Ranbir to hold Alia." The fourth one said,

who is pregnant there, alia or ran mom." The fifth one said, "Alia ka haat kaun pakadega?"

Take a look at the comments below:

RanAlia were twinning and winning our hearts in all-black outfits!

For the family dinner, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked stunning in jet-black outfits, while mom Neetu looked elegant in all white.

Alia Bhatt's baby shower

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, close family members from both sides gathered at the Bollywood couple's residence Vastu in Bandra for Alia Bhatt's baby shower ceremony.

Meanwhile, the couple took nuptial vows in April after dating for over five years. The two got married in Kapoor's 'Vastu' residence in Mumbai's Bandra. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by close family and friends.

In June 2022, the couple took to social media and announced that they are expecting their first child.

On the work front, the couple is busy promoting 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'. Directed by Ayan Mukherji. Furthermore, Alia Bhatt will be seen making her big Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in the film Heart of Stone. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Ranveer Singh.