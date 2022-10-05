Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first baby! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, close family members from both sides gathered at the Bollywood couple's residence Vastu in Bandra for Alia Bhatt's baby shower ceremony.

Alia Bhatt's intimate baby shower ceremony

Alia's sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and Grandmother Neila Devi were spotted arriving at Ranbir's Mumbai home Vastu, where the couple live.

Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and girlfriend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared inside pictures from the ceremony. Take a look.

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looked radiant in all traditional yellow attire. At the same time, soon-to-be dad Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper as he opted for a pink kurta.

Several paparazzi accounts on social media continue sharing Bollywood celebrities' arrival at Alia Bhatt's baby shower ceremony. Take a look

Meanwhile, the couple took nuptial vows in April after dating for over five years. The two got married in Kapoor's 'Vastu' residence in Mumbai's Bandra. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by close family and friends.

In June 2022, the couple took to social media and announced that they are expecting their first child.

On the work front, the couple is busy promoting 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'. Directed by Ayan Mukherji. Furthermore, Alia Bhatt will be seen making her big Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in the film Heart of Stone. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Ranveer Singh.