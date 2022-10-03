Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is in the happiest phase of her life both professionally and personally. On the personal front, the actress is soon going to embrace motherhood, and professionally, Brahmastra has already created a stir at the box office.

The actress is often snapped on post-promotional sprees with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. She is also keeping up with her work commitments and is busy shooting for the same.

Undoubtedly, Alia is loved globally for her impeccable acting skills and for her choice of films. At a young age, the actress made India and Bollywood proud. On Sunday, October 2022, Alia was rewarded with the TIME 100 Impact Award 2022 in Singapore.

For the big awards night, the Gangubai Kathiawadi opted for a shimmery bronze gold cape gown and looked absolutely stunning in the outfit. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the event holding the award. In one of the images shared by Alia, she is seen cutely cradling her baby bump.

Take a look below:

At the TIME 100 Impact Award 2022, the newbie mom delivered an impressive acceptance speech and also gushed about her 'little one'. The video of which has gone viral.

Alia says her little one relentlessly kicked her throughout the speech

Alia said: "I am immensely proud to be here tonight as the representative of my country - a country that has built both me and my career. India is a country that, at its core, values diversity above anything else and it's a song that I hope to sing all over the world. And lastly, when it comes to making an impact, I hope that I can continue to do so in whatever way possible, but for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me...me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me through this speech."

Watch the video below:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen making her big Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in the film Heart of Stone. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in the presence of close friends and family.