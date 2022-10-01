Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on cloud nine as their recently-released movie Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, which also marked their on-screen debut as a couple has smashed a box-office collection with a huge box office opening. Soon-to-be parents Alia and Ranbir are often snapped in the city to promote their film.

On Friday afternoon, Ranbir Kapoor, stepped out in Mumbai today to attend an event for their film Brahmastra. Alia looked radiant in a yellow dress and her pregnancy glow was evident. Ayan Mukerji director of Brahmastra too accompanied Ranbir-Alia to the event.

Ranbir and Alia are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. However, there have been instances wherein Ranbir was snapped walking alone sans Alia. The videos of the trio promoting their recently released film showed Alia and Ayan walking together, the videos were by n v paparazzi on their respective social media platforms.

Seeing Ranbir walking without Alia, the Brahmastra actor was often trolled for not caring for his pregnant wife. Concerned fans of Alia bashed Ranbir for not protecting his wife in the crowd. However, at today's event, Ranbir's kind and adorable gesture put all speculations to rest. Fans are lauding Ranbir for walking behind her and practising her from the crowd.

Ranbir turns into a doting father-to-be as he helps pregnant Alia and escorts her to the car

After the event in the city got over, Ranbir walked behind Alia and protectively escorted her to the car.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Upon seeing this kind gesture, fans lauded him for being caring and protective.

A user wrote, "They are glowing."

"Last time when he walked away leaving her behind, people literally lashed out at him, good to see he's rectifying his mistake & taking care of her," mentioned another.

Earlier in the day, the actress announced that she will be launching her own line of maternity wear.

The Bollywood actress took to Instagram: "Two years ago, I started a children's clothing brand. Everyone asked why I'm doing a kids brand when I don't have kids. Now, I'm launching my own line of maternity wear. I don't think anyone will ask why. But let me tell you anyway."

Read the full post below:

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani, Heart of Stone and a few more films. At the same time, Ranbir will star in – Animals.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in the presence of close friends and family.