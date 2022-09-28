Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turns 40 today (September 28). This year is extra special for the Brahmastra actor as it's his first birthday after marriage to actress Alia Bhatt. The wishes have been pouring in from all across the globe.

However, the special birthday wish we were waiting for is here. A while ago, Ranbir Kapoor's wife Alia Bhatt penned a cute note for her husband.

"Happy 40 Baby," pens Alia Bhatt on social media

Soon-to-be mom and wife of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to wish her husband on his 40th birthday. Alia shared a cute photo from Ranbir's birthday party as he posed against a wall that read, 'Cheers to forty years'.

She captioned the picture as "Happy 40 baby ♾."

Ranbir celebrates his birthday with fans outside his residence

In the video posted by the paparazzi, Ranbir's fans gathered outside his residence and held a mini-birthday celebration for him. The actor was seated in his car with his wife Alia Bhatt. The fans clicked selfies with him and the actor was seen graciously cutting his birthday cake. Though Alia and Ranbir refrained from stepping out of the car, they thanked fans for showering love on the occasion.

Other celebrities and family members who wished Ranbir Kapoor on his 40th birthday are mom Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, mom-in-law Soni Razdan, and cousin Karisma Kapoor among others.

Neetu Kapoor calls son Ranbir 'Shakti Astra'

Mom Neetu Kapoor shared an unseen photo with son Ranbir Kapoor on social media and in her wish, Neetu wrote, "This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest, proudest. I'm sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana you are my Shakti Astra."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor had an intimate birthday party last night with friends and family in attendance. Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and other celebrities joined him for the celebration. It was reported that Alia Bhatt hosted a special party for her husband.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April this year, at their Bandra residence. Later in June, Alia announced the pregnancy on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen together in the recently released movie Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.