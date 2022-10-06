Like every year, the Kalyanaraman family the owners of the jewellery brand hosted a star-studded Navratri puja this year, too, that saw many film stars in attendance. However, the ex-couple Ranbir and Katrina's participation in a puja caught the fan's attention.

In pics from the event shared by a paparazzo account, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor stood separately. Katrina stood beside R Madhavan. At the same time, Ranbir stood next to his Brahmastra co-star Nagarjuna. Katrina also performed a puja.

Apart from Katrina and Ranbir other celebs who attended the special puja are R Madhavan, Director Priyadarshan, Prithviraj, Akkineni Nagarjuna with his wife Amala, Prabhu.

Upon seeing Katrina and Ranbir's pictures on social media, overjoyed fans flocked to the paparazzo account and expressed their desire to see the actors in the film soon.

A user commented, "They should do a project together."

Another user was of the view that other superstars should also be mentioned, "I don't understand why you people never mention other actors too,i mean it's obvious from the snaps that superstars Prithviraj, Jayaram, Nagachaitanya, Vikram Prabhu etc are also present there, not only Katrina and Ranbir."

Fans also praised Katrina Kaif's look in ethnic wear.

Katrina and Ranbir's ethnic outfit

For the auspicious occasion, Katrina looked stunning in creamish brown salwar kameez, while Ranbir looked royal in a black kurta pyjama.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were in a relationship from 2013 to 2016. After which the two shared screen space in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

On the personal front, Ranbir is now married to Alia Bhatt and they are expecting their first child together. Katrina Kaif is married to actor Vicky Kaushal. Both Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have good bonding. Workwise, they will be seen the movie Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Priyanka Chopra.