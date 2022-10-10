It's been quite some time since cine goers watched a movie in a theatre and laughed their hearts out. Bollywood movie buffs need a comedy film and it looks like the wait is finally over. The trailer of Phone Booth, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is out.

The 2.49 minutes trailer introduces us to the horror-comedy world of the trio, where Katrina Kaif as the ghost seeks help from Ishaan and Siddhant to hunt down ghosts. The film ticks off everything that is needed in a masala movie, from an item song to comedy, to the punch lines mocking famous films including Koi Mil Gayaa and Siddhant's 2019 film, Gully Boy.

In one of the scenes, Sheeba Chaddha who plays a ghost, is unable to pronounce 'moksha', Katrina says, "Tumhari Hindi weak hai?" that line is the USP of the trailer. The trailer also shows Jackie Shroff in a power-packed role. In a nutshell, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's punch lines will surely tickle your funnybones.

Ever since the trailer dropped online, fans are appreciating the comic timings and can't stop LOLing. It looks like the dry spell of the Bollywood box office might just come to an end after Phone Booth's release.

Kat-Ishaan-Siddhant

This trio looks so amazing!

Very funny casting ?#PhoneBhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/r7oPwUg3Ta — Abhishek Lohia (अभिषेक लोहिया) (@JuniorLohia) October 10, 2022

Katrina in comedy set up a different level. After watching the trailer, I'm very excited to see her and the boys, its going to be a laugh riot for sure. All the best to the team! ❤️??☎️? #KatrinaKaif #PhoneBhoot #PhoneBhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/Cl4obwdcja — ? (@itskaytobeyou) October 10, 2022

Phone Bhoot is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The horror-comedy will be released on November 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, while Siddhant starred in the domestic noir thriller Gehraiyaan which received polarised reviews. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Khali Peeli with Ananya Panday.