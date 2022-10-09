On Sunday, fans of South African cricketer David Miller woke up to a piece of sad news. Ahead of the IND vs SA 2nd ODI. David Miller shared an emotional video on social media wishing goodbye. He shared a carousal video with the caption, "RIP you little rockstar..."

Several media reports concluded that the girl who passed away was his daughter. However, it is believed that she was a young fan - and not the real child of Miller - who succumbed to cancer. However, there has been no official confirmation from Miller's side yet.

In an earlier story, Miller had written, "Going to miss you so much my skut! The biggest heart I've ever known. You took the fighting to a different level-always incredibly positive and with a smile on your face. A cheeky and mischievous side to you. You embraced every person and every challenge in your journey. You taught me so much about cherishing every single moment in life! I feel humbled |to have walked a journey with you. I love you so much."

Netizens scrolled David Miller's social media accounts and offered condolences to the little girl who lost her battle against cancer.

One of David Miller's biggest fan, Ane passed away. She was close to Miller.



One of David Miller's biggest fan, Ane passed away. She was close to Miller.

Stay strong, @DavidMillerSA12!

She is not his daughter guys.



People are spreading this news as David Miller lost his daughter.



She was his fan, a well wisher, whom Miller dearly loved.

And she lost her battle to cancer.#rip #davidmiller pic.twitter.com/IlJFX9gffA — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhisheyk_) October 8, 2022

Will David Miller play IND vs SA 2nd ODI?

David Miller will take on the field as there has been no update or release given by Cricket South Africa of his non-availability. As of now, David Miller is in India and will certainly play the 2nd ODI at Ranchi. South Africa is leading in the 3-match ODI series 1-0 after a 9-run win over India in the 1st ODI at Lucknow.