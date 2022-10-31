On Monday, Indian crickter Virat Kohli shared a leaked footage of his room on his social media handles. The video was recorded without his consent. In the viral video, Kohli's belongings apart from Virat's personal items in the room, the viral video also shows the employees who were present. The video that went viral in no time reached King Kohli and the ace cricketer fumed in anger. Virat himself shared the video that was doing rounds on the internet. He called the incident "appalling."

Hours after cricketer Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account to express his shock and anger, Crown Perth where Indian cricketers were staying issued a statement.

"We are aware of an incident involving a contractor and the privacy of a guest at Crown Perth. The safety and privacy of our guests is our number one priority, and we are incredibly disappointed this incident has occurred. We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident," the hotel stated in a release.

The people responsible have been fired and the video was deleted from all social media platforms.

"We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors. Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform. Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again. We are also cooperating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress the investigation."

Upon seeing the apology and the hotel sacking the staff, netizens called out the cricketer for making it an issue

Slamming Virat Kohli a user on Twitter wrote, "So #ViratKohli could end this issue quietly but he choose to create controversy.. No hate to Kohli but u u shouldn't go crazy for celebrities and fight for them in social media, no matter he or she is a sportsperson, actor, political leader or social media influencer."

Virat Kohli called out the hotel and shared the video

Virat wrote, "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,"

Even Virat Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma called out the hotel for the breach of an individual's privacy.

Meanwhile, Virat was last seen in action on the cricket field against South Africa at Perth on Sunday, October 30.