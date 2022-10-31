Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were in for a shock when a video of the hotel room Kohli was staying in surfaced on social media. The video was taken in Kohli's absence and everything in his room was displayed in the video. The video has angered both Kohli and Anushka and the duo penned a strong note on it.

Virat Kohli shared the video and wrote, "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy."

The former Indian skipper further wrote, "If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

Anushka and others react

A shocked Anushka Sharma also lashed out and wrote, "Have experienced few incidents, where fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line."

David Warner commented, "This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth." "Horrible behaviour", Varun Dhawan wrote. Arjun Kapoor also condemned the act and said, "This is the saddest part about every person having a camera on them today."