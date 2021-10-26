It wasn't just Mohammad Shami who was trolled and blamed for India's defeat in match against Pakistan. Virat Kohli's wife and actor-producer, Anushka Sharma was also blamed for India's loss against Pakistan in over a decade.

One section of netizens were quick to jump the guns and blame Anushka Sharma for it. Many even equated Anushka Sharma allegedly not keeping fast for Virat Kohli on Karwachauth to the loss.

The trolling

"@AnushkaSharma you a bad luck to Kohli. After you came to his life, his performance has gone down and your leftist mindset (got from Khans to get movie). Please give him divorce for the sake of India," wrote one user. "guys did Anushka Sharma fast aaj?" asked another. "Atheist Anushka Sharma refused to do karwachauth vrat for Virat Kohli yesterday saying this regressive and misogynistic tradition. And india lost the match because of Karwa Mata's Shrap Pata nahi ye Atheist log aur kya kya karke manenge," was one more person's tweet.

Mohammad Shami not spared either

Mohammad Shami was also incessantly trolled for India's defeat. Several sportsperson and political figures came out in support of the bowler. "Mohammad #Shami we are all with you. These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them," wrote Rahul Gandhi. "Mohammad Shami is being targeted on social media for yesterday's (Sunday's) match, showing radicalization, hatred against Muslims. In cricket, you win or lose. There are 11 players in the team but only a Muslim player is targeted. Will BJP govt condemn it?" Asaduddin Owaisi told ANI.

"#MohammedShami was one of 11 players who lost last night, he wasn't the only player on the field. Team India your BLM knee taking counts for nothing if you can't stand up for your team mate who is being horribly abused & trolled on social media," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.