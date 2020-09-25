Anushka Sharma has given a befitting reply to Sunil Gavaskar over his distasteful comment. The legendary cricketer, on Thursday, 24 September, had made a snide remark involving the actress which created a controversy.

In her Instagram story, she post, "That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game?

"I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I am sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?

"It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose names stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this," Anushka Sharma added.

What Sunny Said?

Anushka's husband Virat Kohli had a bad day against the Kings XI Punjab. He dropped two catches of KL Rahul, who played a matching winning knock of 132 from 69 balls, and the RCB skipper scored just two runs from five balls.

During the course of the match, Sunil Gavaskar said, "Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hain". (Virat Kohli has only trained against Anushka's bowling during the lockdown)."

Apparently, it was a reference to Virat Kohli playing cricket with Anushka during the lockdown at his home in Mumbai. However, people interpreted differently and his remark was severely criticised.