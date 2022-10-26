It is that time of the year when all siblings celebrate Bhai Dooj that is said to strengthen the bond between them. And, the B-town is not an exception in this festival. However, while we all know about the famous siblings in Bollywood who keep making appearances together be it on-screen or off-screen, there are some actors whose siblings are not that well-known.

So, on this Bhai Dooj, International Business Times is all set to give you a glimpse of Bollywood's lesser-known siblings and their bond with our favourite stars.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Ridhima Kapoor

While we all know Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, very few are aware that she has a sister named Ridhima Kapoor. A jewellery designer by profession, Ridhima runs a jewellery line in the name of 'R Jewellery By Ridhima Kapoor Sahni'. She married Delhi-based industrialist Bharat Sahni.

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra

Priyanak Chopra is very close to his brother Siddharth Chopra. A culinary expert by profession, Siddharth runs a restaurant cum pub and is also a partner in Priyanka's production house Purple Pebble.

Saif and Soha Ali Khan's Sister Saba Ali Khan

While Saif Ali Khan and his younger sister Soha Ali Khan remains to be in the public eye for their profession, Saif younger and Soha's elder sister, Saba stays away from the public eye. Saba is a successful jewellery designer and and has even made a few pieces for his sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is also the Chief Trustee of the Royal Trust established by the princely states of Bhopal.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's brother Aditya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's elder brother Aditya works with the Indian Merchant Navy. He is married to Shrima Rai who was the Mrs. India in 2009 and has two sons with her. Aditya had also worked as a producer in the 2003 movie 'Dil Ka Rishta', however, he failed to gain success in that field.

Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh Sharma

Bollywood actress and wife to former Indian cricket team captain, Anushka Sharma, has a brother named Karnesh Sharma. Initially, Karnesh used to work in the Indian Merchant Navy and later joined hands with his sister to start Clean Slate Productions. The sibling duo produced 'NH10' and 'Phillauri' together.

Kartik Aryan's sister Kritika Tiwari

Kritika Tiwari, sister of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, is a doctor by profession. She was one of the many frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is often seen in Instagram videos alongside Kartik.

Parineeti Chopra's brothers Sahaj and Shivang Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has two brothers, Sahaj and Shivang Chopra. Though there is not much information on them, they are often seen accompanying the actress to her shows and other places.

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff is a fitness enthusiast. She released her debut music video with the song titled 'Kinni Kinni Vaari' sung by Raashi Sood.

Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is known for her fitness, has a sister named Khushboo who is equally enthusiastic about fitness. Khushboo serves in the army. She keeps uploading videos of herself working out in the gym.

Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani

Ranveer's elder sister Ritika prefers to stay away from the limelight, however, she was seen posing for the shutterbugs during her brother's wedding. Ritika is an animal lover.

Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia

Akshay Kumar's younger sister Alka is also in the film business, but hates the unnecessary limelight. She is married to Surendra Hiranandani who is the co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani groups. Alka was the producer of the movie 'Fugly'.

Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's elder sister Sunaina pursued her education in Switzerland before coming back to India and getting married in 1992. She is an author and homemaker. She wrote a book titled 'To Dad with Love in 2014' for their father Rakesh Roshan. Sunaina has also produced the movie 'Krazzy 4' and co-produced 'Kites'.

Shah Rukh Khan's Sister Shahnaz Lalaukh

Shah Rukh Khan's elder sister Shahnaz Lalarukh is not very fond of paparazzi and likes to remain behind the curtains.