Suffixed with the title of "Jammu Express", India's pace sensation Umran Malik set the speed gun on fire after bowling a 156 kph delivery in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday.

Malik bettered his own record of becoming the fastest Indian pacer. The speedster bowled the delivery in his second over (14th over of the inning) of his first spell.

The right-arm pacer clocked in 155 kph on the speed radar in the first T20I against Sri Lanka to become the fastest Indian bowler overshadowing Jasprit Bumrah's record. The Jammu-born pacer surpassed Bumrah's record of 153.36 kph to earn the tag of being the fastest Indian bowler.

The delivery was not only the fastest of the match but was pivotal too as it got rid of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, who was bamboozling the Indian attack up until then.

Malik turned the match on its head for the hosts as Shanaka was dismissed for 45 off 27 balls on the 155 kph lightning-quick delivery, leaving Sri Lanka in a spot of bother needing 34 off 20 balls with just three wickets in hand.

Mohammed Shami is third on the list for bowling the fastest delivery. He racked up his pace to 153.3 kph while Navdeep Saini is fourth recording 152.85 kph on the speed gun.

However, Malik has attained speeds greater than 155 kph. He clocked in 156.9 kph while playing in the IPL 2022 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Daredevils. The delivery was the second fastest of IPL 2022 just behind Lockie Ferguson's 157.3 kph delivery.

#UmranMalik trends on the top as fans celebrate his achievements

Within minutes after Umran Malik bowled 156 kph delivery in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday his fans started celebrating his achievements on Twitter.

Within no time #UmranMalik started trending on the top of all hashtags with fans lavishing all praise on India's pace sensation.

"No one can beat Umran Malik in terms of pace in the current era", netizen Ayush tweeted.

"This guy is on fire #UmranMalik star from Jammu & Kashmir. You rock !!!", one cricket lover Rashi tweeted.

? RECORD ALERT!



"Still can't believe India didn't take Umran Malik to the T20 World Cup. Pace is pace, and all that good stuff", tweeted another netizen.

Umran is a son of a vegetable seller

Settled in the Gujjar Nagar locality of Jammu city, Umran's family belongs to Sunjwan, a village situated on the outskirts of the city. The pacer started playing cricket at a young age in his village.

He is a son of a vegetable vendor who sells vegetables and fruits just outside the headquarters of the Congress party at Sheedhi Chowk in the heart of Jammu city. Without any proper coaching and training, Umran's selection in IPL is a result of hard work and dedication.

Umran Malik is an exceptional talent. As a fast bowler, he possesses all that is required to blossom at the highest level. He is a genuine quick bowler, consistently hitting the 150 kph mark, and with age on his side, who knows he can break the world record of bowling the fastest ball.