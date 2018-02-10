Sports News
Frozen makeup? This is what -23ºC did to BBC presenters at the Winter Olympics!
The former India captain opined that modern-day bowlers, who have the backing of technology, should not be bowling no-balls, especially in the limited-overs cricket.
29 days ago
4th ODI: Sunil Gavaskar slams 'lack of professionalism' from Yuzvendra Chahal after costly no-balls
Shikhar Dhawan talks about record ton in 100th ODI, wrist spinners' 'bad day' in Johannesburg
Shabbir Dhankot, Anukriti Bishnoi win titles at National Tenpin Bowling Championships 2018
4th ODI: Dhawan ton in vain as South Africa keep Pink Day record intact
The IPL Governing Council has proposed a change in match times this IPL 2018 and Indian Premier League teams are already left divided.
Feb 10, 2018
IPL broadcast timings: Sorry Akash Ambani, KKR and Rajasthan Royals don't support your views
Lookalikes of the US president and the North Korean leader stole the show at the Pyeongchang Games' opening ceremony on Friday, February 9.
Feb 10, 2018
Did Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un attend Winter Olympics 2018 opening ceremony?
Biggest PadMan Challenge ever? Sakshi, Vinesh, Babita Phogat campaign in a group photo
Shahid Afridi talks about his relationship with 'fantastic human being' Virat Kohli
Expect a lot of pace and some mind-blowing football when the North London derby kicks off at Wembley from 6 pm IST on Saturday.
Feb 10, 2018
Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream, scores: Follow February 2018 match in India
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Rangana Herath surpasses Wasim Akram to set world record
Here is India's likely Playing XI for 4th ODI in Johannesburg
Virat Kohli's men are eyeing history as they take on South Africa in the fourth ODI in Johannesburg on Saturday, February 10. Here's how you can watch the match live.
Feb 10, 2018
4th ODI cricket live stream: Watch South Africa vs India on TV, online
2018 Winter Olympics: Luger Shiva Keshavan carries Indian flag one last time
