'Padmaavat' star Ranveer Singh shows you how cricket is played on ice ahead of the Ice Cricket 2018 tournament, featuring Sehwag and Afridi.
Feb 5, 2018
Sports News
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is absolutely disappointed with the working of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) of late.
Feb 5, 2018
Knockout blow for Boxing? Sweet science may not feature in Olympics again
Khelo India: Pune girl Avantika Narale makes her father proud
ISL: Dominant Bengaluru FC set for tough tests against Chennaiyin, FC Goa
Competition between Chahal and Kuldeep for most wickets? India's spin twins open up
Eagles win Super Bowl 2018, but Eugenie Bouchard's romance steals thunder [Videos]
Real fight: WWE legend wants WrestleMania 34 brawl against Corey Graves
All you need to know about 28th National Tenpin Bowling Championships
What will be BCCI's reply to Supreme Court over S Sreesanth's life ban?
Injured Sania Mirza regrets missing Australian Open, will remain out of action for 2 more months
Yuzvendra Chahal reveals Virat Kohli's role behind wrist spinners' success in South Africa
Tenpin Bowling: Medallists felicitated ahead of 28th National Championships in Bengaluru
A first in 25 years: India captain Virat Kohli sets new record in South Africa
BCCI website down: Here's how Lalit Modi left Indian cricket board red-faced again
India Open badminton 2018: PV Sindhu finishes second best in final, fails to defend title
