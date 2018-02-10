Sports News
Pink ODI: South Africa will target 'big dog' Virat Kohli in Wanderers, says Chris Morris
Shaik Abdul Hameed in fine form as National Tenpin Bowling Championships 2018 gears up for exciting finish
ISL results: Spanish magic leads Bengaluru FC to five wins in a row
Good news for R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from India's bowling coach
India at 2018 Winter Olympics live stream: Shiva Keshavan, Jagdish Singh's events date and time
Egg overdose at 2018 Winter Olympics: Here's why Norway team received 15,000 eggs
Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa live stream, score: Watch ISL match online, on TV
Play
Virat Kohli has been in prolific form in the six-match ODI series against South Africa.
Feb 9, 2018
4th ODI in Johannesburg: Virat Kohli set to break AB de Villiers record
Play
At 87, the Good, Bad and Ugly hero is still going strong and for him, it's a hell of a thing [still], killin' a man [competitor]!
Feb 9, 2018
Celebrity Golf 2018: Clint Eastwood destroys Bill Murray at Pebble Beach [Video]
Indra Nooyi creates history at International Cricket Council (ICC)
India vs China, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2018 quarter-final: Live stream, TV channel and start time
Play
As yet, no athletes have been confirmed to have contracted the highly contagious virus, which forced a lot of athletes to skip events at last year's World Athletics Championships in London.
Feb 9, 2018
Vomit-inducing norovirus spreads at Winter Olympics 2018
IPL 2018: Lasith Malinga reveals why he was not retained by Mumbai Indians
Play
Virat Kohli continued his run-scoring spree as he hit 160 not out in Cape Town in the 3rd ODI.
Feb 9, 2018
Sourav Ganguly puts Virat Kohli in the league of 6 greats
