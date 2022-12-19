The FIFA fever has gripped football fans and how! In just a few hours from now, one of the teams will take home the prestigious trophy. Fans all across the globe are cheering for their favourite team, and it is not just football fanatics, even Bollywood celebrities are in the stadium to cheer for their team.

Deepika Padukone creates history; first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy

The final match for the prestigious Jules Rimet Trophy is between Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Hugo Lloris-led France. And making India proud globally, actor Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy alongside Iker Casillas, before the final match. The trophy unveiling is a significant part of the pre-match ceremonies,

Not only for desis, but Deepika Padukone's husband-actor Ranveer Singh is also on cloud nine as his wife unveiled the FIFA trophy. The actor not only cheers for his favourite football team but is also overjoyed by seeing Deepika in the stadium as she beams with a smile while unveiling the most prestigious FIFA trophy.

What did Deepika opt for the FIFA night?

For the FIFA night, Deepika opted for a white shirt, brown overcoat, and black belt.

Pictures and videos of Deepika Padukone and the former Spanish goalkeeper from the field have now surfaced and desis just can't keep calm.

Take a look at what the fans have to say

A fan said, "So proud to see @deepikapadukone represent India on a global stage like the #FIFAWorldCupFinal. An influential Indian woman, she is forever graceful and stunning."

Another fan mentioned, "Deepika Padukone with former Spain football player Iker Casillas unveiling the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy at Lusail Stadium, Qatar."

Tomorrow morning I'll be tuning in to the FIFA world cup final with my whole family to watch Deepika Padukone unveil the trophy. What a proud moment that will be❤️ pic.twitter.com/WV8drLIJN9 — Jenni? (@Glitterycrazen) December 18, 2022

deepika padukone unveiling the world cup trophy at the fifa world cup qatar 2022 ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZjVVJCiY8e — hourly deepika (@hourlydeepika) December 18, 2022

Deepika Padukone the first Indian to unveil the FIFA world cup trophy ?✨️ #Deepikapadukone #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/y2sI6ZUNlQ — Jenni? (@Glitterycrazen) December 18, 2022

Check out Ranveer Singh's reaction to wifey Deepika unveiling the FIFA trophy!

For the unversed, Deepika is the first global actor to do so in the history of FIFA.

Ahead of the FIFA finale, the actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving for Qatar. But what actually caught netizens was Ranveer Singh seeing off his wife at the airport. In the videos shared by various paparazzo pages, Ranveer Singh says, "Miss Me." However, the actor was snapped at the airport on Sunday morning as he jetted off to Qatar for the FIFA finale.

Other Bollywood actors who are in Qatar to watch FIFA

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities are currently in Qatar cheering and rooting for their favourite football team to take home the trophy. Among them are, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Nora Fatehi (performing at the FIFA finale).

Most celebrities are having a relaxed Sunday as they are watching FIFA in the comforts of their home and cheering for their favourite team.

Take a look.