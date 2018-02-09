Sports News
Strong start for Anuradha, Akaash leads men's group at National Tenpin Bowling Championships 2018
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger discusses his thoughts on diving ahead of a match against Tottenham he says his side needs to win.
Feb 8, 2018
Arsene Wenger on diving: English players have learnt very quickly and they may be the masters now
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2018 live stream: Watch India vs Indonesia women's quarter-final on TV, online
Winter Olympics 2018 Live stream in India: Watch on JioTV from February 9 to 25
Here's why Jasprit Bumrah should forgo a month's IPL every year, says Wasim Akram
Ice Cricket 2018: Owais Shah leads Shahid Afridi's team to victory at St Moritz
ATK vs Kerala Blasters live: Watch ISL 2018 match online, on TV
Struggling South Africa should send A team to participate in Buchi Babu tournament, says Sunil Gavaskar
Sachin Tendulkar offers son Arjun some invaluable life advices at Auto Expo 2018
Set for a rivalry in the family life too? Messi is set to have three kids now whereas Cristiano Ronaldo already has four children.
Feb 8, 2018
Lionel Messi's third child with Antonella Roccuzzo is named Ciro [Video]
Virat Kohli once again heaped praise on spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav after India won the third ODI in Cape Town.
Feb 8, 2018
Chahal-Kuldeep to replace Ashwin-Jadeja in Tests? Virat Kohli talks about 'very brave' duo's chances
National Tenpin Bowling Championships 2018: Karnataka's Aakash tops charts, Dhruv Sarda in 2nd spot
Legends MS Dhoni and Jhulan Goswami scale new heights in South Africa
U-19 World Cup winning coach Rahul Dravid receives Rs 2.43 crore from BCCI
