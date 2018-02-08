Sports News
Play
Virat Kohli's ton led India to a 124-run victory over the Proteas in the third ODI.
Feb 8, 2018
Virat Kohli-led India create history in South Africa, end 25-year wait
Play
Virat Kohli continued to torment the South Africans as he scored his second ton of the six-ODI series.
Feb 8, 2018
3rd ODI: Captain Virat Kohli surpasses Sourav Ganguly, breaks records
Virat Kohli reveals if India can beat South Africa 6-0 in ODI series
IPL 2018: Honor to continue association with Mumbai Indians, says Lasith Malinga
3rd ODI: Another Virat Kohli ton helps India clinch unassailable 3-0 lead against South Africa
Ice Cricket 2018 live streaming: Sehwag vs Afridi match times, how to watch on TV
Indian football team coach Stephen Constantine gets contract extension offer
Lucky, my name is Lungi! CSK bowler Lungi Ngidi looks ahead to IPL
Play
Virat Kohli is yet to score a century in Pakistan, and this former South African cricketer believes it is absolutely impossible for Kohli to do so.
Feb 7, 2018
A Kohli century in Pakistan? No chance! says this ex-South Africa cricketer
Play
Sunrisers Hyderabad deadly duo Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi gave standout performances during the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2018 T20I cricket series.
Feb 7, 2018
IPL 2018: Afghan duo Rashid Khan and Nabi could hand Sunrisers Hyderabad their 2nd title
Play
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in three top India U-19 cricket team players ahead of IPL 2018.
Feb 7, 2018
U19 players are like startups in IPL auction, says former KKR team director
2nd ODI live: South Africa vs India 2018 women's cricket score, updates
Shikhar Dhawan reveals India's key to success in South Africa ODIs and it is not spin
Play
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino does not feel under pressure to win trophies to justify his progress at Tottenham Spurs.
Feb 7, 2018
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino does not feel under pressure to win trophies
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains