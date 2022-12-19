Almost a month away for Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan to make his comeback on the big screen Pathaan. Millions of fans are waiting to see him after four years of hiatus. King Khan is on a promotion spree for his upcoming films. The actor made a special appearance during the pre-match live show in Qatar.

Former football star Wayne Rooney joined SRK.

The duo set engaged in candid and fun conversation. In the videos and pictures that have gone viral, we can see King Khan recreating Rooney's pose while he made the latter recreate his trademark pose of spreading the arms. Together Wayne and SRK recreated the pose. Seeing the cute conversation and the pose, fans couldn't stop gushing over the two legends.

On social media, SRK's fan club shared the picture and wrote, "The legends doing the signature pose." Have a look:

ICYMI, you missed their conversation, we have got you covered. From football, and films to striking a pose. Here's how Wayne and SRK engaged the audience with their candid conversation.

On football

Shah Rukh Khan is not just an impeccable and global star, he loves sports and time and again the actor has spoken about it. During the FIFA finale SRK being a true blue football fan said, "Whatever I know of football, I used to watch football with my mom when television came into India, and post that it was always Manchester United, Mr Wayne Rooney and then (David) Beckham. So, big fan! I have come here not to promote the film, or talk about football, but just to sit next to Rooney. "

During the show, when Wayne Rooney asked SRK, "Who is Pathaan?"

SRK said, "For me if you don't mind me saying if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy. Pathaan is the guy you call at the last minute when you are all tied up and you can't find a solution. When you need a goal, you call Pathaan."

Meanwhile, after enthralling the audiences with his super charismatic conversation with former footballer Wayne in the studio in Qatar. Right after the big win SRK pens a heartfelt note for Argentina, being a Messi fan. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv....now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!!"

We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2022

Apart from SRK, Deepika Padukone who also features in Pathaan, was also there to unveil the trophy before the World Cup Finals.