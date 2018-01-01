Sports News
SI Swimsuit 2018: Eugenie Bouchard, Paige, Sloane Stephens, Aly Raisman in risque avatars [Photos]
South Africa vs India: Sunil Gavaskar likens Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to 'artist' Shane Warne
The Barcelona superstar's workload has to be managed as he will be key to Argentina's chances in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Lionel Messi's workload in focus again: Will Barcelona consider this Argentina request?
After struggling to get going in the first four ODIs, Rohit came up with a series-winning century in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, February 13.
Rohit Sharma gives fitting reply to fans who troll him on social media
5th ODI: Virat Kohli does what MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin could not in South Africa
Jagdish Singh, 26, will be making his Winter Olympic debut when he takes part in the 15km cross-country event on Friday, February 16.
Winter Olympics 2018: Indian skier Jagdish Singh sends out motivational message ahead of Games debut
5th ODI: Rohit Sharma achieves half of Virat Kohli's centuries record, but still gets trolled
The beautiful Gabrielle took out hearts away with her wonderful performance towards gold in the Winter Olympics 2018.
Gabrielle Daleman: Canadian Kim Kardashian skates to 'Rhapsody in Blue' [Video]
Anastasia teamed with her husband Aleksandr to win the bronze at the mixed doubles curling event in Winter Olympics 2018.
Anastasia Bryzgalova: The Russian curler who resembles a young Angelina Jolie [Photos]
Roger Federer will play till Tokyo Olympics 2020? Here's the tennis star's future plan
Video: When Ishant Sharma did a Priya Prakash Varrier and made us laugh hard!
IPL 2018: Shane Warne announces Rajasthan Royals return with an Instagram video
Dipa Karmakar will not participate in Commonwealth Games 2018, says coach Bishweshwar Nandi
1st T20I live cricket stream: Watch India vs South Africa women's match online
