Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Saturday visited Baba Mahakaleshwar temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. The couple offered prayers and also performed the 'Bhasma Aarti'.

Virat and Anushka were also seen performing Jalabhishek in the temple. While Virat was seen in a dhoti, Anushka chose a light pastel saree. Talking to the media outside the temple, Anushka reportedly said, "We came here to offer prayers and had a good 'darshan' at Mahakaleshwar temple."

Videos and photographs have been doing the rounds on social media, where the couple can be seen sitting inside the temple. The couple sat next to each other as Virat interacted with one of the priests.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Mahakal temple, Ujjain?pic.twitter.com/3GUMc0EXDd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddel_vohra) March 4, 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.pic.twitter.com/84CWPZoVGQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.pic.twitter.com/2Mk4VERO6F — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 4, 2023

Virat kohli and Anushka Sharma in Mahakal Temple ❤? pic.twitter.com/703gXvBjbb — supremo ` (@hyperKohli) March 4, 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.



Har Har Mahadev ? pic.twitter.com/I8d42j2TYy — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 4, 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma clicked at the temple. pic.twitter.com/aDexGpC0uP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2023

Earlier this year, the power couple visited Rishikesh and Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika but this time their daughter was not seen in the pictures and videos from the temple.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Italy. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

During his recent RCB podcast hosted by Danish Sait, Virat said, "When I met Anushka... Because I saw a different side of life. It wasn't the same as my environment. It was a different perspective, a different point of view. When you fall in love, you start processing those changes within you, as well. Because you have to move together and to do that you have to open yourself up, you have to accept a lot of things... You share ideas, you share perspectives, which I had never seen in my life."

Talking about the life-changing transformation, Virat highlighted that his issues aren't even 5% of what Anushka has gone through. He said, "I've gotten a lot of inspiration from home. I've seen Anushka through this phase that has happened for everyone in the last couple of years... We've had a child, it's an unbelievable life-changing process for both of us as parents, but for the mother, it's literally life-changing. How she has been so strong through it, and how she has been able to take all the challenges that have come in her way... I've seen everything, I've seen the transformation happen, and that gave me so much strength and inspiration. What I am probably experiencing is not even 5% of what she has gone through. It is selfless, it is unconditional."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. She will be next seen in 'Chakda Xpress'. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film will also feature Renuka Shahane and Koushik Sen in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, India will take on Australia in the fourth and final test on March 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.