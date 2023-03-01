Virat Kohli in his recent conversation with Danish Sait spoke about his personal life and expressed gratitude towards his wife and actor Anushka Sharma for the sacrifices she made as a mother.

During his recent RCB podcast hosted by Danish Sait, Virat said, "When I met Anushka... Because I saw a different side of life. It wasn't the same as my environment. It was a different perspective, a different point of view. When you fall in love, you start processing those changes within you, as well. Because you have to move together and to do that you have to open yourself up, you have to accept a lot of things... You share ideas, you share perspectives, which I had never seen in my life."

Talking about the life-changing transformation, Virat highlighted that his issues aren't even 5% of what Anushka has gone through. He said, "I've gotten a lot of inspiration from home. I've seen Anushka through this phase that has happened for everyone in the last couple of years... We've had a child, it's an unbelievable life-changing process for both of us as parents, but for the mother, it's literally life-changing. How she has been so strong through it, and how she has been able to take all the challenges that have come in her way... I've seen everything, I've seen the transformation happen, and that gave me so much strength and inspiration. What I am probably experiencing is not even 5% of what she has gone through. It is selfless, it is unconditional."

Virat also added, "It is selfless, it is unconditional. You also need to put things in the right perspective. You can't make your issues which seem huge to you in the forefront and make them into something you know is catastrophic going on, wherein you realize that this is life."

"I play a sport, this is my profession but when I see the transformation that happened with her, that is for my life. That for me is far bigger and far, I mean you can't even put it in the same bracket. It's not even comparable because it is literally your life being given to another life which has to grow up in front of you," Kohli concluded.