Of late, live-in relationships have become quite popular in India despite the self-appointed moral policing in our society. Live-in relationships may sound like one of the most practical things on earth, but it was still considered a taboo in our society, until the Bollywood stars smashed the traditional stereotypes and normalised live-in relationships, changing the way how people perceive live-in relationships.

From on-screen to off-screen, the celebs in tinsel town are found flaunting the live-in relationship tag almost everywhere. While some live-in relationships eventually materialised into marriage like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, others just fizzle out with time like John Abraham and Bipasha Basu. Let's have a look at some of the B-town celebrities who were in a live-in relationship before tying the knot.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The 'Brahmastra' couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were in a live-in relationship before getting married in April 2022. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in the attendance of their friends and family members.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

The 'Kurbaan' stars were in a live-in relationship before they got married in 2012. The couple fell in love on the sets of 'Tashan'. They were pretty open about their live-in relationship and Kareena had once said, "I have tried and tested the live-in relationship formula and now I can personally endorse it for modern Indian couples. And live-ins are a reality in modern India. I am a modern woman and I am glad I could live up to what I believe in."

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan

Following the footsteps of her brother and sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan also moved in with Kunal Kemmu after dating him for three years before they called it official. The couple was never secretive about their relationship or live-in relationship.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Reportedly, the couple stayed in a live-in relationship before they got settled in marriage.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao lived together for almost one and a half years before they got hitched in 2005. The former couple had met during the shooting of Lagaan in 2001. However, in 2022, the couple parted ways and settled a divorce.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

In 2001, Twinkle Khanna tied the knot with Akshay Kumar after being in a live-in relationship for a year. In an interview, Akshay had once said that Dimple Kapadia had placed a condition that they have to be in a live relationship before getting hitched and thus they followed that.