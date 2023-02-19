Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli's affinity for Delhi's beloved Chole Bhature is no secret. He has time and again professed his love for food, especially Chole Bhature. However, the actor during his interviews has shared that owing to fitness he had to give up fast food and eventually transition to a vegan lifestyle.

Virat Kohli's reaction to being told food is ready goes viral

A video of Virat Kohli has gone viral that shows Indian cricketer Kohli's giving an exuberant reaction upon being informed by the support staff that the food was ready.

It so happened that on Day 2 of the ongoing Delhi Test, after the 34-year-old was controversially adjudged LBW, a member of the support staff was seen offering him his favourite fast food in the dressing room.

Virat Kohli love for Delhi wale Chole Bhature?? pic.twitter.com/I0iX0Khi0w — Mukesh Goyal (@007mukeshgoyal) February 18, 2023

In a clip that the batting maestro was in the midst of an intense conversation with head coach Rahul Dravid when he was informed of the news, and his facial expression upon seeing the food left the internet in splits.

Twitter users had a field day with their hilarious reactions to the clip. Many speculated that the famous North Indian dish, Chole Bhature, which is a staple among Delhiites, was on the menu. Even Zomato replied and quipped about when your order from Rama Chole bhature arrives.

when your order from rama chole bhature arrives https://t.co/BeLZwl2GJ8 — zomato (@zomato) February 18, 2023

Jis hisab se bhai ne taali mari.. Bhature Cholle ke ilawa aur kuch ho hi nai sakta ? https://t.co/PyEmuGAsuv — Hemaang (@JrSehgal) February 18, 2023

India beats Australia by six wickets

Meanwhile, On Sunday, day 3 of the ongoing test series between India and Australia, India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test within three days to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series and retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

KL Rahul was out early in the second innings in a run chase of 115 as they were 14/1 in four overs at lunch on day three of the second Test against Australia.

Brief scores: Australia 263 and 113 in 31.3 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59) lost to India 262 in 83.3 overs and 118/4 in 28.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 31, Cheteshwar Pujara 31 not out; Nathan Lyon 2/49, Todd Murphy 1/22) by six wickets.