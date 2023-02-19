Mirzapur fame Shahnawaz Pradhan succumbs to heart attack, aged 56; celebs pay tribute Close
After Pathaan reigning at the box office for more than three weeks, Shehzada has arrived in style. Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon starrer action entertainer Shehzada was released in theatres on Friday worldwide. The film also has an ensemble star cast.

The family entertainer also features Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Shehzada clashes with Hollywood biggie 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'.

Shehzada' is the remake of the 2020 film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which originally starred Allu Arjun. Cinephiles have watched the film and are showering immense love and appreciation for Kartik's stellar performance.

The plot

Bollywood's love for infants getting exchanged during birth time is one of their favourite concepts. As the film is a remake of the popular Telegu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan film starts with 'Bachaa Badlu' Valmiki (Paresh Rawal) who has exchanged his kid with his multi-millionaire Employer Jindalls' (Ronit Roy) stating the reason that if not him then his child will lead a luxurious lifestyle.

Bantu's (Kartik Aaryan) learns the truth. While Jindal's son (Ankur Rathee) gets the shock of his life. The drama begins when Ankur Rathee and Kartik Aaryan are out there to prove who is the heir of Jindal. There is drama, emotions galore, a nepotism angle well monologed by star Kartik, romance and dance. Netizens seem impressed with Kartik Aaryan's version of Salman Khan's 'Character Dheela'.

Hits and misses

From finding his romance, and his space to his riches and his parents, the film solely revolves around Kartik.

Shehzada's Box Office predictions look quite promising as the prince of Bollywood is ruling social media with many calling his latest offering a 'blockbuster.'

Let's take a look at what fans have to say:

A user said, "#ShehzadaReview: The Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starts with the perfect blend of David Dhawan & Allu Arjun's cinema. The dramedy brings back the 90s masala genre for the masses. #Shehzada #KartikAaryan #KritiSanon."

Another said, "#SHEHZADA is a bloody BLOCKBUSTER. @TheAaryanKartik is Boss. @hussainthelal ke dialogues will make you cry with laughter and emotions. What a Beauty by #RohitDhawan. Watch this rollercoaster with your family."

In fact, Allu Arjun's fans are heaping praise on Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada.

Work front

Kartik will also be seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', 'Aashiqui 3' and Kabir Khan's untitled next up ahead. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is presently busy shooting for 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Jagapathi Babu, among others.

