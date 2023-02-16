Fans and netizens often mob Bollywood celebs and cricketers and want selfies from them. However, there are times when the celebrity or the cricketer is unable to oblige with a selfie, some of the fans understand the situation while some create a ruckus. This is exactly what happened.

Recently, Cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked for refusing to take selfies in with his fans in a plush suburban hotel in Mumbai. Despite the cricketer obliging with selfies to the maximum number of people gathered there. Shaw refused to take pictures with a few of them. This didn't go down well with the people and they attacked him.

Video clips of the incident went viral on social media by the end of the day.

Kalesh B/w Prithvi Shaw And Influencer Sapna Gill on Road

The aforementioned clip shows influencer Sapna Gill and Prithvi Shaw enter into a heated argument

Kashif Ali, lawyer of Influencer Sapna Gill, one of the accused in the incident involving Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw spoke to Times Now and said, "Sapna & her friend asked for a selfie from Mr. Shaw, who was heavily drunk. The hotel staff even deleted the CCTV footage."

As per reports, Instagram model Sapna Gill and her men attacked #Prithvi Shaw's friend's car with a baseball bat after Shaw refused to take selfies with her.

Update on Prithvi Shaw case.



Ali kasif Khan, lawyer of Sapna Gill who involved in clash with Indian cricketer #PrithviShaw.

What had happened

As per the complainant, Shaw had gone to a five-star hotel in Santacruz for dinner with his friends when some unknown people came near their table and insisted on a selfie.

Kashif Ali, lawyer of Influencer #SapnaGill, one of the accused in the incident involving Indian cricketer #PrithviShaw



"Sapna & her friend asked for a selfie from Mr. Shaw, who was heavily drunk. The hotel staff even deleted the CCTV footage," he says.

The cricketer obliged two people with selfies but after some time the same group returned, demanding to take selfies again. Shaw refused, saying he has come to eat food with friends and doesn't want to be disturbed.

When they insisted on taking selfies, Prithvi's friend called the hotel manager and complained about them. After this, the hotel manager asked the accused to leave the hotel.

Shaw's friend's car was stopped near Jogeshwari's Lotus petrol pump. Where a lady came near the car and started abusing them.

The complainant further claimed that the lady even demanded Rs 50,000, otherwise she will file a false case. After this incident, the complainant reached Oshiwara Police Station and filed a case, the police registered a case.

Mumbai Police arrests one accused



The Oshiwara police have registered a case of rioting, extortion and criminal intimidation against eight people for allegedly attacking India cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his friends.

Reportedly, Sapna Gill was arrested for allegedly assaulting Prithvi Shaw.